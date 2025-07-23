113 PG barred from admisison process

Some prominent colleges to face admission ban

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) barred 113 postgraduate colleges from admission process following the recommendations of Academic Council (AC).

The university conducted an inspection of the 187 PG colleges within its jurisdiction. As per the norms, colleges should have infrastructure, facilities and approved full time teaching staff.

Bamu administration formed various committee to inspect these colleges. Each panel had three members.

The panels completed inspection last week and submitted the reports. Many PG institutes lacked the approved staff while others were found pay meagure salary to the teachers.

During the recent , Academic Council meeting, its members recommended to bar colleges from admisisons process of the first year if they get negative remarks in the inspection.

Finally, the administration released distric-wise list of colleges which have positive and negative remarks of the inspection. The intake of 113 colleges and courses had negative remarks. Their intake was froze and were barred from admitting students for the first year for the academic year 2025-26. The colleges were given time up to July 26 to present their side on the remarks with documents.

List with negative & positive remarks displayed

The made the list of colleges with negative and postivie remarks publicly on Wednesday. Some colleges received remarks course-wise.

Some prominent colleges in list

The list has colleges which are run by the prominent education societies and poltiical leaders.