116 candidates join CSMC under special recommendations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the recommendations of the Laad-Page Committee, 116 new employees, wards of sanitary workers, have been appointed in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Appointment letters were distributed, and all employees joined duty across various zones on Monday. Some have been assigned to sanitation work, while others have been posted in tax collection.

Although the appointment letters mention that the appointments are on a temporary basis, officials from the CSMC’s establishment section clarified that such employees are generally considered permanent.

Previously, only candidates belonging to backward and scheduled caste categories, whose parents worked as sanitation workers, were eligible for recruitment under the Laad-Page Committee scheme. However, recent government amendments have opened this opportunity to the wards of sanitation workers from all categories. Over the past few weeks, the establishment section compiled reports on eligible candidates and submitted them to the administrator for approval. Based on this, 116 appointments were sanctioned. Last week, the guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat handed over appointment letters to some employees symbolically, while the remaining letters were distributed later.

All of them joined on Monday. According to the appointment terms, the service is described as temporary, and the municipal corporation administrator reserves the right to terminate employment without prior notice. Employees will not be entitled to claim rights over their posts after termination. The letter also specifies a two-year probation period, during which the candidate’s performance must be satisfactory.

Establishment Officer Abhay Pramanik said, “ Although the appointment orders include standard temporary service conditions, the appointments are effectively permanent in nature.”