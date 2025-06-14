116 water projects axed in drought-hit Marathwada; Rs 315 crore saved, but at what cost?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite soaring promises of drought-proofing Marathwada, the state government has cancelled 116 approved water conservation projects across the region, citing non-execution. The move, aimed at saving Rs 315 crore, has sparked sharp criticism from locals and opposition leaders.

These scrapped works ranging from percolation tanks and Kolhapuri-type dams to storage tanks and minor irrigation schemes were approved over three years ago for districts including Beed, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, and Washim. However, most never got off the ground due to delays in land acquisition, farmer resistance, and funding issues responsibilities largely resting with the administration.

Instead of resolving the bottlenecks, officials chose to pull the plug on projects vital for regions struggling with water scarcity.

Project Cancellations by District:

• Washim: 40 projects, Rs 12.60 Cr

• Jalna: 34 projects, Rs 3.30 Cr

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 17 projects, Rs 3.13 Cr

• Beed: 16 projects, Rs 5.34 Cr

• Nanded: 12 projects, Rs 5.84 Cr

• Latur: 9 projects, Rs 1.33 Cr

These projects, sanctioned during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) tenure, were designed to benefit local farming communities and improve groundwater levels across up to 600 hectares per site.

Public Outcry:

“This decision exposes the gap between promises and ground realities. Cancelling projects essential for a drought-hit region is unfair,” said leader of the oposition MLC Ambadas Danve. The broader picture reveals 903 such projects scrapped across Maharashtra, leaving many in Marathwada questioning the government’s commitment to long-term water security.