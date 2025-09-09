119 Kg Paneer, 44 Kg Cheese seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festivals, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a special drive. On Monday, during raids conducted in Bajajnagar and MIDC Waluj, 119 kg of paneer suspected to be adulterated was seized. The estimated value of the paneer is ₹27,370. Additionally, 44 kg of cheese worth ₹8,360 was also seized.

Samples of these food products have been sent to the food laboratory for analysis, and further legal action will be initiated once the report is received. The operation was carried out by Food Safety Officers Prashant Kuchekar and Farid Siddiqui under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Vivek Patil and Joint Commissioner D.V. Patil.

The FDA has appealed to all food business operators to prioritize public health during the festive season by ensuring the preparation and sale of pure and quality food products.