11th Std admission: seats to be allotted for 1st round on June 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary of Education will allot the seats to the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of the 11th standard on June 26.

The details will be available in the college and candidates’ login along with sending a SMS. The cut-off list for the admission round will be displayed on the same day.

The students can upload the remaining documents and report to the allotted junior colleges for the confirmation of the admissions between June 27 and July 3. Those candidates who do get a college of their preference can give options for the next rounds.

Colleges asked to update students’ details

--The respective colleges will have to verify the details and documents of the allotted candidates and can cancel the admission on the request.

--The colleges will have to update the admitted students details by 8 pm on July 3

--New candidates can register and fill the first part of the admission up to July 3

Vacant seats to be displayed on July 4

--The vacant seats will be displayed on July 4

--The aspirants can give options online and can lock part II after the vacant seats declaration

--Registered candidate can edit the first part