12 children kidnapped every hour in country

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Around 12 children are kidnapped every hour in the country and 288 children in a day. According to the report released by the National Bureau of Crime Record (NBCR) in 2020, around 60,000 were kidnapped, of which many have not been found yet, said the chairperons of the child welfare committee Adv Asha Sherkhane - Katke.

She was speaking during a workshop on ‘Protection of Child Rights’ organised by city police commissionerate at Arya Bhatta Hall in MGM campus on Wednesday.

Aurangabad rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya inaugurated the workshop. Adv Sherkhane and women and child development officer B L Rathod were present.

Adv Sherkhane further said, there are enormous cases of missing children. Teasing on phone, chasing, sending lewd messages are on rise. Hence, in such cases along with POCSO sections, the sections of cyber law will also be imposed.

Charansingh Kayte of forensic department delivered a lecture on collection of evidence in cyber crimes related to women and children, Adv Anita Shiurkar on work of juvenile board and child welfare committee, Dr Manohar Banswal on child protection, Aparna Kottapalle on POCSO, Adv Supriya Ingale on Juvinile Justice Act and child protection officer Mahadev Dongre on Law for child marriage.

SP Kalwaniya, Rathod also spoke on the occasion. The valedictory function was held in the presence of DCP Deepak Girhe. The proceedings of the workshop was conducted by API Archan Patil while PI Amrapali Tayade proposed a vote of thanks. Officers and policemen from city and rural police were present.