12 corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

In all, 12 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Shivajinagar, Nagsennagar, Cidco (One each). Others - 7.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan, Vaijapur (One each).

One dies; total deaths: 3651

A 50 years old man from Dadegaon, Paithan died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 26

New patients: 12 (City 10 Rural 02)

Total patients: 1,49,775

Cured - 1,46,059

Discharged today: 12 (City 09 03 rural)

Active: 65

Deaths: 3651 (01 dies on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 26

Total Doses: 39,34,822

First Dose: 26,16,410

Second Dose: 13,18,412