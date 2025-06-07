12 employees booked for cheating Namra Finance of over Rs 3.83 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Twelve former employees of Namra Finance Limited have been booked for allegedly defrauding the company and its customers of over Rs 3.83 lakh between December 2022 and March 2023.

According to the police, the fraud came to light during an internal audit, which revealed that the accused employees collected loan repayments from 81 customers on the pretext of crediting the amounts to their respective loan accounts. However, the money was never deposited and was instead allegedly misappropriated for personal gain. The complaint was filed by regional manager at the bajrangnagar branch of Namra Finance Pravin Bhosale (41). The main accused have been identified as Navnath Borse (31, Nipani, Kannad), Prashant Nalawade (29, Kanadgaon, Kannad), Rameshwar Salunke(Arola, Kannad), Amol Salve(Osmanpura), Mahadev Devne and Amol Chavan from Hingoli. As the investigation progressed, six more individuals were named: Ajay Giri (27, Shivnagar), Deepak Jadhav (27, New Hanuman nagar), Kiran Gore (21, Jalna), Narendra Dhumale (41, Nanded), Dnyaneshwar Pawar, and Rajendra Rodge (22, Paithan). A case has been registered under IPC Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). The matter is currently under investigation by the MIDC Cidco Police, under the guidence of police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar.