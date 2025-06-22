12-hour shutdown; yet work incomplete

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an effort to boost the city's water supply, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) undertook a 12-hour shutdown on Sunday to activate the 900 mm pipeline at full capacity. However, the work remained incomplete even after the stipulated time, raising questions about the initial claim of finishing the task within 12 hours.

The pipeline, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, was expected to deliver 75 million litres per day (MLD) of additional water to the city. However, until now, only 20 MLD is being supplied from it. MJP had requested the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) for a 12-hour shutdown to complete certain technical tasks necessary to achieve full pipeline capacity. The shutdown began at 7.30 am and continued late into the night. Due to the ongoing repair work, the city received 20 MLD less water than usual on Sunday. According to the water supply department, disruptions may continue on June 23 as well.

What was done during the shutdown

MJP installed a 3,700-horsepower pump at the Jayakwadi Pump House, capable of bringing 75 MLD of water to Nakshatrawadi. However, a key question remains: where will this additional water be purified? Currently, work is underway at Pharola to expand purification capacity by 26 MLD, with a completion target of June 30.