12 tola gold ornaments stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A businessman visiting his relatives for a family event lost 12 tola gold ornaments in a theft incident that came to light on the morning of Friday.

Narendra Bhangdia, a resident of Ahilyanagar, had come to Dalalwadi to attend a family gathering at his relative Kailas Navandar’s house. Upon arriving at 9.30 am, he placed his bag containing the ornaments on the ground floor. After having breakfast on the first floor at 10.30 am, he returned to find the gold missing from his bag. A case has been registered at Kranti Chowk police station.