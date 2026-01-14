12 Types of identity documents to be accepted for voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mobile phones are strictly not allowed at polling booths. For voting, the election commission will accept the following 12 identity documents: the election card issued by the election commission, passport, aadhaar card, driving licence, pan card, government-issued photo identity cards, bank or post office passbooks with photographs, disability certificate, MGNREGA job card, pension documents, official identity cards issued to members of parliament and members of the legislative assembly, freedom fighter identity card, or health insurance smart card.