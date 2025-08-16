12-year-old boy found dead in well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension gripped Mudhesh Wadgaon, Gangapur after 12-year-old Siddharth Chavan was found dead in a well on Thursday night. Police registered a murder case against unidentified persons following a complaint by his mother.

Siddharth, son of farmer Vijay Chavan, was a Class VI student at the village ZP school. Around 3.30 pm, he left home on his bicycle to buy biscuits for Independence Day celebrations but never returned. After a frantic search, his body was pulled out from a well in Gut No. 36 around 9 pm. Injury marks on his body pointed to foul play, prompting police to treat the case as murder. Fear has spread in the village as the motive and culprits remain unknown. Police inspector Kumarsingh Rathod is leading the investigation.