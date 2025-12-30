1,200 Polling staff served notices for skipping training

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, around 8,000 presiding and polling officers were appointed. However, 1,200 of them were absent from the mandatory training session held on December28. On Tuesday, notices were issued to all of them, with a 24-hour deadline to report for duty. Failure to comply will result in criminal action, warned municipal administrator G. Sreekanth.

Training sessions were organised at Government Polytechnic College, Government Engineering College, MIT college, and the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University auditorium under election returning officers 1 to 8, with 1,000 personnel under each.

Statistics show that out of 2,000 presiding officers, 689 were absent, while among 2,000 polling officer-1 positions, 334 were absent. Additionally, 519 polling officer-2 and 474 polling officer-3 personnel did not attend. Out of 2,016 absentees, 1,200 have been issued notices.

Administrator G. Sreekanth instructed officials to issue “show cause” notices and stated that those failing to report within 24 hours will face criminal proceedings for dereliction of election duty.