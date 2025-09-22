1200 students participate in Supernova Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day "Supernova: Spark the Future" festival organised by the School of Engineering and Technology at MGM University concluded at the Aryabhata Auditorium on Sunday.

All the winners were felicitated with mementoes and certificates presented by the dignitaries. Vice-Chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Director Dr Parminder Kaur, Meenal Naik and others were present.

In this inaugural edition of Supernova, around 1,200 students from various universities, engineering colleges, and schools across the state participated in 11 different competitions. Notably, 35 student startups were presented during the festival.

The names of the winners are as follows: CodeBurst (Competitive Programming):

Sulabh Ambule – Government Engineering College (Chh Sambhajinagar), Protonova (Project Competition)-Shreyas Ajit Inamdar (CSMSS), Cosmobolt (Robo Race):-Asjad Pathan – ICT, MGM University, Ninja Coders:-Piyush Pathrikar (JNEC, MGMU), BattleClips (BGMI)-Sumedh Randive (MIT, CSN) and Junior Sharks-Pawan Gaikwad ( Godavari Public School).