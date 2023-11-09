1200 university staff joyous to get salary & festival advance before Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 1200 teachers, officers and employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) were joyous on receiving salary and festival advance before the Diwali festival.The festival advance was deposited in 300 employees' bank accounts. A total of Rs 25,000 is given as festival advance of permanent employees.

The 1200 included 436 contractual employees, 98 security guards, 78 sanitation and 180 teachers.

The contractual employees get their salary on the 15th day of each month. For the festival, their salary was deposited before the date. Following the demand of the employees' union, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole approved the proposal of a festival advance of Rs 25,000.

Campus to have holidays from today

The administration departments will remain closed for seven days while there are Diwali holidays for academic departments between November 8 and 22. As per the academic calendar, the first session was held from June 15 to November 7 for the city and sub-centre. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the administrative departments would have holidays from November 10 to 16 for the Diwali festival.