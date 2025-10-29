1200 villages in region witnesses excessive rainfall

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The spell of heavy rain continues in Marathwada. On the night of September 27, 3,800 villages under 189 circles (mandals) were affected by excessive rainfall. Now, exactly a month later, on the night of October 28, 1,200 villages under 40 circles in five districts of the region were battered by rain again.

The districts affected were Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, and Parbhani, all of which experienced heavy rainfall.

In September, the region recorded 360 mm of rain over 30 days. In October (till the 28th), 80 mm of rain has been recorded.

On October 29, up to 8 am, a total of 24.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in the region overnight. Among districts, Latur received the highest rainfall at 62.2 mm, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 22 mm, Jalna – 28 mm, Beed – 28 mm, Dharashiv – 8 mm, Nanded – 7 mm, Parbhani – 26 mm, and Hingoli – 4 mm.

More than 100 mm rain in 7 circles

In September, during just 13 days, 725 circles in Marathwada had very heavy rainfall. Now, by the end of October, 40 circles have again reported excessive rain. From the night of October 28 to the early morning of October 29, 7 of these 40 circles recorded between 100 and 160 mm of rainfall, covering around 800 villages.

In about 400 circles across the region, frequent rainfall over the past two months has caused waterlogging and crop damage in kharif (monsoon) crops.

133 pc rainfall since June

Since June, Marathwada has received 133 pc of its normal rainfall. Against an average of 679 mm, the region has received 1,029 mm of rain, that’s 350 mm more than normal this monsoon.

Five districts received over 1,000 mm of rainfall and three districts received around 950 mm of rainfall.

Status of heavy rainfall

Name of District —- Total circles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 1

Jalna - 2

Beed - 7

Latur - 28

Parbhani - 2

Total - 40