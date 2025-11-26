125 Youth undergo confirmation ceremony at Christ Church

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the North India Christian Council (CNI), the Marathwada Diocese conducted the confirmation ceremony of 150 young boys and girls from the Christ Church Cantonment congregation on Wednesday (26th). The ceremony was officiated by the Bishop of the Marathwada Diocese, Rt. Rev. Prakash D. Patole.

Along with the 125 candidates, Christ Church priest-in-charge Rev. S. Y. Ghule, his wife Kalpana Ghule, Diocese secretary James Ambiladghade, Christ Church Pastorate Committee treasurer Bipin Ingles, members Pradeep Takawale, Prashant Tidke, Smith Oliver, Melvin Khetre, Sushilabai Shrisundar, Kausalyabai Nade, Shamla Shinde, Sushilabai Navgire, and Altar Boy Snehit Londhe were present.

What is the confirmation ceremony?

In the Christian community, after the naming (Baptism) ceremony, the Confirmation ceremony grants full membership to the youth in the Church. Only after this ceremony are they eligible to participate in the important sacrament of "Holy Communion". They can also officially take part in all church activities as members. Therefore, this ceremony holds great significance in the Christian community.

Before the ceremony, the candidates undergo a period of training that includes doctrinal religious education, prayer, and guidance on the Holy Scriptures. After passing an examination, they are presented before the Bishop in the presence of the congregation for the Confirmation Ceremony. The Bishop then performs the Confirmation ritual.

Caption

Bishop Rt. Rev. Prakash D. Patole, Rev. S. Y. Ghule, Kalpana Ghule, Diocese secretary James Ambiladghade along with the 125 boys and girls who received the Confirmation at Christ Church on Wednesday.