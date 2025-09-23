129 circles receives excess rainfall in single day in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After heavy rainfall in August, September too has recorded almost double the average rainfall. Continuous rains for the past ten days have damaged crops spread over 21 lakh hectares up to the morning of September 23. Excess rainfall has been reported in 12 revenue circles of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 5 in Jalna, 60 in Beed, 10 in Latur, 21 in Dharashiv, 21 in Parbhani, and 2 in Hingoli.

This year has set a record, with excess rainfall being reported for the second consecutive day in September in 129 revenue circles. On September 22, as many as 75 circles recorded heavy rains. By Tuesday morning, around 3,600 villages had been battered by the downpour.

8 deaths in three days

Since September 20, eight people have lost their lives due to lightning strikes, floods, and other rain-related incidents. Around 150 cattle have been swept away in floods, while 327 public and private properties have suffered damage.

Excess rainfall in 395 circles over 10 days

Date -- Circles with excess Rainfall

Sept 13 -- 19

Sept 14 -- 53

Sept 15 -- 32

Sept 16 -- 41

Sept 17 -- 15

Sept 18 -- 05

Sept 19 -- 07

Sept 20 -- 10

Sept 21 -- 09

Sept 22 -- 75

Sept 23 -- 129

Total -- 395