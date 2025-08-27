13 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination detected in CDM

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even a month after a counterfeit currency factory was busted, the racket of fake ₹500 notes is still active in the city. Two days ago, an unidentified person deposited counterfeit notes worth ₹6,500 in the Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) of IDFC Bank at Pundaliknagar, attempting to withdraw genuine currency from the account. However, before the transaction was completed, the bank froze the account and lodged a complaint.

Branch deputy manager Swapnil Ajmera (35) filed the case. On August 25, around 1.30 pm, Ajmera received information about fake notes deposited in the CDM of the bank’s branch near Gajanan Maharaj Temple. Upon inquiry, it was found that account holder Sarfaraz Khan Salim Khan (Bismillah Colony) had deposited a total of 106 notes of ₹500 on August 24 around 1 pm. Out of these, 13 notes turned out to be fake. Pundaliknagar Police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar and PSI Reshim Kolekar are investigating the case.

Factory busted a month ago

On July 31, a counterfeit note printing unit equipped with advanced machinery was uncovered in Waluj. It belonged to Ambadas Rambhau Sasane alias Arun Bhaskar Wagh alias Major (45, Shahar Takli, in Shevgaon tehsil). Investigations revealed that the racket’s links extended as far as Beed and Parli.

Counterfeit notes continue to circulate, police clueless

The racket exposed on July 31 in Ahilyanagar also revealed the involvement of four local youths. Since 2019, nearly seven counterfeit note rackets have been exposed in the city, yet both city police and the ATS have failed to trace the roots. Shockingly, businessmen claim that fake notes are still being found at hotels, restaurants, bars, and petrol pumps in the city.

“Major” still absconding, suspected to be hiding in another state

The main accused in the Ahilyanagar case, Ambadas alias Major, remains at large even a month later. According to Ahilyanagar police, the money distributed by his gang is still being circulated. Just a week ago, youths attempting to use such notes were caught for the second time. Police have searched for Major in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Mumbai, but he remains untraceable. Authorities suspect he may have fled to another state and is in hiding.