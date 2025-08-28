13 found positive out of 101 dengue patients in August

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During the monsoon season, various infectious diseases spread rapidly, and dengue has now started creating havoc in several localities. The municipal corporation’s health section recorded 101 dengue cases in August alone, out of which 88 were suspected and 13 tested positive. Many private doctors do not report dengue cases to the corporation, so the actual number of patients is likely higher.

Every year, the number of dengue patients increases rapidly during the rainy season. Considering the past trend, the municipal corporation had launched an extensive spraying campaign even before the monsoon began this year. Malaria section staff carried out inspections in several colonies, searching for mosquito larvae and eggs, conducting fogging, applying chemicals to stagnant water, and implementing abate treatment. Despite these measures, the number of dengue cases rose sharply in August, with 88 suspected and 13 confirmed cases between August 1 and 28.

Usually, patients with fever first visit their family doctor. Many doctors prescribe medicines and send them home. If the fever persists, patients are referred for lab tests, which often reveal dengue. In August alone, 101 such cases were identified. The municipal health section has instructed all private hospitals to conduct tests for suspected dengue patients. Additionally, cases of ‘chikungunya’ were also reported in August, two suspected and three confirmed.

Emergency health department meeting

With the outbreak of dengue intensifying, the health department immediately convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Municipal Officer of Health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha. In this meeting, medical officers from all health centers were directed to implement urgent measures to control dengue and other seasonal diseases.

Dengue cases typically rise from August onwards

Year Suspect Positive

2023/103/29

2024/60/05

2025/88/13