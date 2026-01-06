13-Year-old boy dies after electric shock

Limbejalgaon:

A 13-year-old boy died after receiving an electric shock while working in a field at 9 am on January 6 in Turkabadkharadi shivar of Gangapur. The deceased has been identified as Omkar Ankush Jadhav, resident of Turkabadkharadi.

According to the police, Omkar had gone to the field to assist with farm work. During this time, an agricultural machine in the field became live due to an electric current. Omkar came into contact with the machine and suffered a severe electric shock, causing him to collapse on the spot.

People present in the area rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Omkar is survived by his parents, one brother and one sister.