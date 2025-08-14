13-year-old girl commits suicide by hanging in Khirdi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Khirdi, Kannad where a minor girl, Poonam Pawar (13), ended her life by hanging.

Around 3 pm, Poonam got into a quarrel with younger children while playing in the alley. No one was at home at the time. In anger, she went inside, locked the door, and used a cloth to hang herself. Her father and grandmother discovered the incident upon returning home and rushed her to the primary health center in Devgaon Rangari. Doctors examined her and declared her dead. The case has been registered as an accidental death at shiur Police Station. Police sub-inspector Chetan Ogale is conducting the investigation.