139 Citizens screened on the occasion of World Diabetes Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, a health camp was organized by the Kranti Chowk Health Center, where 139 citizens underwent blood tests. The camp was conducted under the guidance of municipal officer of health Dr. Paras Mandalecha and in-charge health officer Dr. Manisha Bhondwe.

A workshop was also held on diabetes screening, diagnosis, treatment, and its effects on overall health. Diabetologist Dr. Sunil Dhule guided participants on managing diabetes, while gynecologist Dr. Asha Unawane spoke on gestational diabetes. Citizens above the age of thirty were screened during the workshop.

In total, 139 individuals were examined at the camp.

Municipal officer of health Dr. Manisha Bhondwe, Dr. Amarjyoti Shinde, Dr. Sunil Dhule, Dr. Ashwini Singhu, NCD assistant Jyoti Amolik, and others were present.