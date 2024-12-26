1,395 property cards distributed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A significant milestone in rural empowerment and digital governance, the e-distribution of SVAMITVA Property Cards will take place on Friday afternoon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with Minister Atul Save and the district collector presiding over the event. The initiative aims to digitize land records, reduce disputes, and promote rural development, as highlighted in the press conference.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme, launched by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, provides property cards to rural residents, officially recognizing their land ownership. This recognition ensures legal ownership, making it easier for villagers to access credit and government services. As part of the scheme, 58 lakh property cards will be distributed across 50,000 villages in 10 states. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 1,395 residents will receive their SVAMITVA Property Cards, marking a significant moment for these landowners. This distribution is a key step in the government's effort to streamline property registration and reduce disputes.

Shirish Boralkar City District President of the BJP, firmly support the SVAMITVA initiative as a significant step in rural development and governance. The BJP will definitely back this scheme, which empowers rural India by providing legal ownership and enhancing transparency in land records. It will foster economic growth and improve governance at the grassroots level.