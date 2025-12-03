14 Startups showcase at magic investor summit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Investor Summit under Magic Orbit 2025 (Genesis Investor Meet) took place with enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Fourteen startups got the opportunity to present their ideas and business plans to 15 investors. The interaction fostered meaningful discussions between entrepreneurs, investors, and startups. This was Magic’s third investor-focused initiative, marking an important step in building a robust startup ecosystem in Marathwada, ready for investment and growth. Magic directors Prashant Deshpande and Mukund Bhogle shared their entrepreneurial experiences. During the startup-investor dialogue, investors discussed what they look for in startups. They emphasized that consistent performance, or traction, is crucial. The team’s determination, learning ability, and resilience under challenging conditions are key strengths for any investment. Credibility in the industry reduces investor risk, while product quality and user experience form the basis for investment decisions. Choosing the right and balanced market is essential for startup sustainability and growth, experts noted. Magic directors Prasad Kokil, Ritesh Mishra, Ashish Garde, and Kedar Deshpande were also present. The next Investor Summit is scheduled for January 2026.