14-year-old boy commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 14-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan at her home on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Om Dattatray Pathe.

According to police, Om, a resident of Jamgaon village (Gangapur) tehsil was studying in eight standard. On Friday, he came home after finishing school while his parents had gone to farm. When his parents returned in the evening, they found the door of the house locked from inside. As they received no response from inside, they peaked through the window and saw Om hanging through the ceiling fan.

After receiving information, PSI Shakeel Shaikh rushed to the spot and performed the panchnama. The body was sent to the Gangapur sub district hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered in the Gangapur police station.

Suicide note found

At the scene of the incident, the police found a note stating that "Mom-Dad, I'm sorry. I am committing suicide due to deception. I could not support you till the end. Don’t take any tension, I will be with you forever.”