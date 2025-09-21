14-Year-old boy goes missing while going to tuition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 14-year-old student, Dnyanoba Kailas Palmate, who was on his way to tuition, went missing midway on Saturday (20th) at around 2:30 PM in the CIDCO area. According to the complaint filed by his parents, Kailas, a ninth-grade student, left home saying he was going to tuition. However, by 6 PM, he had not returned.

His father went to the tuition center to inquire and found that he had not reached the class. The family then conducted a search across the area but could not locate him. Consequently, they lodged a complaint of kidnapping at CIDCO Police Station, and a case was registered.

The investigation is being handled by Assistant Sub-Inspector Telure, and the police have checked CCTV footage from Chishtiya Chowk to various locations in the CIDCO area. Kailas’s father works as a library clerk at MGM Hospital. The police have urged anyone with information about the boy to contact the CIDCO Police Station or his parents.

(Passport-size photo attached)