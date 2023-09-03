140 fixed points, 121 officer, 1327 constables to look after security

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the band in the district, the city police have beefed up the security. In all, 140 fixed points have been identified, 121 officers, 1327 constables and 240 state reserve police force jawans will keep a strict vigil on the city, the officers informed.

The police are on the alert mode due to the Jalna incident. The officers are communicating with the leaders and officials of the political parties and social organisations to maintain peace in the city. A series of meeting of officers continued throughout the day on Sunday. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya issued directives to the officers.

Bandobast

- 2 DCPs, 5 ACPs, 25 PIs, 96 APIs, PSIs and 1326 constables will be deployed in the bandobast.

- 136 policemen on 43 two-wheelers will patrol in the city for all day.

- Five striking force including one API, 8 constables and 2 lady constables will be ready at control room for emergency.

- Three platoons of SRPF will be deployed at sensitive places.

- Four riot control squads will remain prepared.

- 140 fixed and Nakabandi points.