1400 water pipeline damages for third time

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply of the city once again got disrupted and postponed for a day after a 1400 mm size main pipeline got damaged near Chittegaon toll plaza, on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, six days ago, a 700 mm size main pipeline supplying water to the old city was damaged by the contractor of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). It took two days to complete the repair. During these days the water supply of the city was totally disrupted. On Monday, the pipeline burst again by the same contractor, for the third time in the afternoon, on Paithan Road. The fountains of water of height 100-feet erupted from the pipeline. The traffic was also disrupted for some time on the road. The MJP officials undertook the repair works in the evening. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation officials mentioned postponing the water supply schedule by one day. The work was underway till late in the night.

Disruption of water leads to inconvenience

The water supply in the areas which were to receive water for a gap of 7-8 days have been disrupted. Hence the residents staying in areas like Cidco Hudco, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Shivajinagar, Pundaliknagar, Padegaon, Mitmita, Begumpura, Jubilee Park, Pahadsingpura, University, Town Hall, Shahganj, Katkat Gate, Roshan Gate etc will be facing water shortage as the supply schedule has been postponed for a day. Many localities in the city including Cidco-Hudco receive water on the gap of 7th and 8th day. The festival period is underway, but the residents grieved that they are pushed to face inconvenience and getting water on a gap of four days remained only on paper.