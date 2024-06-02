1425 candidates raise objections on MHT-CET questions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 1425 candidates raised objections on questions of MHT-CET online examinations 2024.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell conducted the online CET in April and May in two groups for the admissions to Engineering and Technology and Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The test for the aspirants of a group of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) was organised from April 22 to 30 while for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), it was between May 2 and 16.

More than 6 lakh youths took the examination from the different parts of the State. The Cell invited objections over the questions given in the examination. The examination was conducted in 30 sessions. There were 150 questions for three subjects. A total of 5100 questions based on the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology were used in the test.

The SCETC received 1425 objections, including 232 unique objection IDs. The Chief Moderators and Moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subject have gone through the objections raised by the candidates and submitted their reports.

Of them, only 47 unique question ID objections were found valid. As per the report submitted by the experts, the marks for wrong questions and options will be incorporated into the database and the result will be processed.

The test score card containing percentile for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's login on or before June 12.

Subject-------total objection------resolved

Physics---------------439----------18

Chemistry------------289----------09

Mathematics--------686----------17

Biology---------------11------------3