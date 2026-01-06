143 candidates granted permissions through single window system

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming municipal elections, the Smart City Office has set up a single-window system to issue 12 types of election-related permissions. So far, 238 applications have been received, 94 are still pending, and 143 candidates have been granted permission. Permissions are also being issued from each zonal (ERO) office.

Through this single-window facility, permissions are granted for helicopters, air balloons, and video vans. In addition, approvals are issued for loudspeakers, corner meetings, temporary campaign offices, processions, rallies with sound amplification, private event halls, grounds with sound system usage, campaigning via bicycles or autorickshaws, banners, posters, and other promotional activities, making a total of 12 types of permissions.