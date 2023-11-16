144 villages became thirsty in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 144 villages have become thirsty in Marathwada even if summer is three months away. This indicates that the region may face water scarcity in the coming days.

The villages are being supplied water through 143 tankers. The administration has acquired 404 wells.

Currently, there is water scarcity in 118 villages and 26 hamlets. A total of 100 tankers were supplying the water 15 days ago while their number increased by 43 tankers after Diwali. The region received insufficient rainfall in the last rainy season.

The rains played truant for a long time in districts of the region, excluding Nanded and Hignli. This resulted in inadequate storage of water in irrigation projects.

The dams will go dry in the next two to three months. The remaining districts will experience water scarcity. A total of 143 tankers were supplying water in 144 villages of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts.

The divisional administration held a meeting with district collectors last week taking into water scarcity in ensuing months. The district collects were also given instructions for the planning.

Box

404 wells acquired

The administration has acquired 404 wells in the division. Of them, 69 were acquired for tankers. In Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, 70 wells were acquired by the administration