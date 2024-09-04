Box

1,452 trips cancelled, revenue of Rs 44 lakhs lost

Around 1,452 bus trips were cancelled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district until 8 pm on Wednesday night. Divisional Transport Officer Pandit Chavan informed that the income of MSRTC was lost to the tune of Rs 44.39 lakh. A total of 88 bus trips were made during the day.