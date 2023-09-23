14.7 k schools may face closure due to ‘Cluster of Schools’ scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 14,783 schools may face closure across the State with the decision of the State to implement the 'Cluster of Schools Scheme.

As per the data of U-DISE of 2021-22, there are 14,783 schools in rural and remote areas which have less than 20 per cent of students' strength. A total of 29,707 teachers are working in the schools which have 1.85 lakh students.

The State government decided to merge the schools that less than 20 per cent of students strength under the scheme.

The Commissioner of Education Department started a movement for the implementation of the scheme. Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhre issued a letter to all the deputy directors of education (divisional) and education officers on Friday instructing them to submit the proposals of creating school clusters by October 15.

Advocating the decision, the Government claimed that students of a cluster of schools would get good facilities and teachers for sports, music and art. In the letter, it was also stated that the orders to create a cluster of schools were issued in the recent meeting of deputy chief ministers.

As per the provisions in the Right to Education Act, it is the responsibility of the Government to provide schools for every one km up to the fourth standard while schools should be made available after three km for students of fifth to eighth standard. The schools which have less strength of students are being merged to create a cluster of schools because of cost-cutting.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sang (ABUSS) submitted a memorandum to the school education minister Deepak Kesarkar demanding to stop the decision of the cluster of schools. He said that parents would not send their daughters to the school if it is far away from home.

Girl students to deprived of education

“Since the travelling will be necessary for school, so, who will take responsibility for their safety? All the schools from within 20 km will be merged into one school because of the scheme. The girl students' education will be discontinued as parents will not send their daughters to far away schools due to insecurity,” said Sajid Ahmed, the founder secretary of ABUSS. He said that the government is bringing back the same decision which was withdrawn five years ago.