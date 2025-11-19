1490 aspiring teachers reluctant to update application form in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 1490 candidates applied for the post of teachers recruitment in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, but failed to update the details as per the revised rules and regulations.

It may be noted that the university completion application process in April 2025 to fill the 73 posts of teachers in the different departments of the campus. A total of 4,673 candidates submitted hard copies of the application forms in the given deadline.

The administration allowed to submit and update the application forms again in currently because of revisions in recruitment norms issued by the State Government last time. Those who did not apply in April were allowed to submit application forms while those who had already applied at that time were instructed to update as per the new norms.

The last date applying was November 18 while for hard copy submission, it is November 24.

University registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar told this newspaper that they received 3,181 (both old and) candidates who updated the details in the ‘Academic, Teaching and Research Credentials (ATR) form until November 18. A total of 1490 failed to update their application forms as per the new norms.

“A total of 4,673 hard copies of applications for the 73 posts in April this year. The last date of hard copies submission is November 24,” he said.

He said that the Management Council meeting held at the beginning of the current month also approved inviting applications for a total of eight posts of statutory officers, including four deans, and this process was done online through the Central government's Samarth portal.

Box

ATR mandatory

-- As per the new rules, candidates were asked to fill ATR' compulsorily.

--The entire recruitment process is being implemented through 'Samarth Portal'

--The candidates need to submit a hard copy (two copies) of the application form to the Establishment Department by November 24

--Candidates who have already submitted their applications can also make corrections in the application.