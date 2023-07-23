14th Monsoon Festival at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nath Valley School (NVS) hosted the 14th annual Monsoon Festival and the 7th Model United Nation (MUN) on July 21 and 22. Sixteen schools participated.

The Monsoon Festival featured four events: Dance, Mono-acting, Quiz, and NVMUN. Director Ranjit Dass, IPS officer and chief guest Harssh Poddar, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, headmistress Sarabjit Das Gupta and judges Savitri Dakare (principal of JITO Delhi Public School), Shaikh Anjum Bano (principal-Orchid Techno), Sanvedi Rane (assistant professor of finance in MGMU), V Soumyasri Pawar (director of Devmudra), Sushil Bankar (founder of passion dance institute), and Saili Saraf were present for the inaugural programme.

The event began with the Elemental Rhythm Dance in the Sports Complex followed by a session of Quiz. The Primary Section conducted Mono Acting which showcased the creativity and versatility.

The 7th NVMUN was organized under the guidance of Shobha Thirani and the Secretary General Somya Bajaj. The two-day event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various schools, creating a platform for young minds to engage in meaningful debates and devise solutions to the pressing global issues.

As per the rules, the host school handed over the trophy and cash prize to the 1strunner-up in their respective categories.

Winners of Elemental Rhythm Dance:

Riverdale School, 1st Runners up Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) and BSGM, 2nd Runners up NVS passed on the honour to Cambridge School.

Winners of Monoacting:

Prisha Kasat of NVS passed on the honour to Janhvi Patange (Chate School), 1st Runners up Anjni Jain (SSHS), 2nd Runners up Aarya Abhay of BSGM.

Winners of Quiz:

SSHS, 1st Runners up NVS passed on the honour to Cambridge School, 2nd Runners up BSGM School.

In NVMUN, the Best School Delegation Award was won by the NVS.

The programme was organized by the activities in-charge Seema Suresh and the Council members.