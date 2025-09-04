1.5-Hour gridlock after Shivshahi breaks down on Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Traffic on Jalna Road came to a grinding halt for nearly one-and-a-half hours on Thursday afternoon after a Shivshahi bus broke down on the ascent of Mondha flyover around 12.15 pm. Long queues stretched up to Mahavir Chowk, leaving two-wheeler riders, car drivers, office-goers, students, and even ambulances stranded in the heat.

The Shivshahi bus (MH-09, EM-8723), operating on the Sambhajinagar–Akola route, had left the central bus stand and was heading to Cidco depot when its fan belt snapped. The engine overheated, forcing the bus to stop midway and block one lane. Vehicles were left to squeeze through the narrow side, worsening congestion. Traffic police rushed to the spot and, with the driver and conductor, worked to ease the jam. However, normal flow resumed only around 1.45 pm. Nearly 20 passengers remained stuck in the stalled bus before another Shivshahi was sent from the depot to continue their journey. “As soon as we received the information, another bus and a mechanical team were dispatched,” said Ajay Patil, depot manager.