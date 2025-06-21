15 tolas of gold stolen in another daylight theft

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves broke into a flat in Bhagatsinh Nagar in Garkheda in the afternoon and stole 15.1 tolas of gold ornaments. The theft came to light on Friday evening. Snehal Amol Devale lives with her family in the Sai Suman Apartment in Bhagat Singh Nagar. Her son had gone to school while she was at work.

Snehal returned home with her son in the evening. However, the door handle of the house was broken. When Snehal went to the bedroom and checked, all the items in the cupboard were in disarray. She did not find 11 types of 15.1 tolas gold ornaments in the drawer of the cupboard. She informed the Pundaliknagar police about the incident. Police Inspector Krishna Shinde inspected. A case was registered on Saturday.

Thieves conduct recce in afternoon

The thieves did not try to search for valuables in any other room of the house. They stole the gold directly from the cupboard where the jewellery was kept and fled. Moreover, the police estimate that the incident took place between 2 pm and 5 pm. Earlier, on June 16, thieves broke into a flat in the Jawaharnagar area in broad daylight and stole 15 tolas of gold. Therefore, gangs of thieves are entering apartments that do not have security guards during the day and are committing theft.

door bolt easily broken over non-use of latch lock

The thieves broke the aldrop in both the Jawaharnagar and Bhagatsinh Nagar thefts. Since there was no latch lock, it was easy for the thieves to break the door bolt. Moreover, the police said that the CCTV cameras of the apartment where Devale lives were also switched off.