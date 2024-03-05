15-year-old girl molested at birthday celebration

Case registered against accused in Osmanpura police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In a shocking incident at a birthday celebration, a 15-year-old girl was molested by three individuals identified as Ashwajit Sanjay Jamdhade, his brother, and their friend Ajay Khandagle (Ramanagar, Osmanpura). The incident took place in the Osmanpura area on Sunday, at 10 pm. A case has been registered against the accused at the Osmanpura police station.

According to the police, Rakhi, resides in the Osmanpura locality with her family. Rakhi and Ashwajit were acquainted with each other in the past, but their communication had ceased a few months ago. On the day of the incident, Rakhi visited her friend's residence to celebrate a birthday.

During the celebration, Ashwajit allegedly molested Rakhi and proceeded to demand her Instagram ID and password. Feeling distressed, Rakhi left the premises and began making her way home. However, Ashwajit, his brother, and their friend pursued her. Ashwajit managed to intercept Rakhi and forcibly demanded that she accompany him.

Upon reaching home in a state of panic, Rakhi informed her parents about the ordeal. As they left their home to file a complaint, Ashwajit and his two associates intercepted the family on the road, subjecting them to verbal abuse and physical assault. PSI Vinod Abuj registered a case and assured that the accused would be apprehended expeditiously.