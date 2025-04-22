150 citizens reported safe in Kashmir’s terrorist attack

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The terrorists targeted tourists and opened fire on them. The spot where the attack occurred is just about 5 km away from where some tourists from the city were present at the time. A total of 150 tourists from the district had gone on a trip to Kashmir, said Jayant Gore, President of the Marathwada Paryatan Vikas Sanghatna (MPVS).

The terrorist attack has caused widespread concern across the country. A significant number of people from the city also travel to Kashmir for tourism. Upon receiving news of the attack, local travel operators and tourism professionals began contacting tourists currently in Kashmir to ensure their safety and well-being.

Following the attack, tourism activities in Pahalgam have been suspended. However, according to tourism professionals, the incident has not affected tourism in Gulmarg, Pahalgam (beyond the immediate area of the attack), or Srinagar. There are approximately 150 tourists from the district currently in Kashmir, and efforts are underway to establish contact with all of them. Many have already been reached, and tourism professionals have assured that everyone from the region is safe.

Further travel plans to continue

Two tourists from the city were just 5 km away from the site of the attack in Pahalgam. They are safe, and after the incident, they were contacted and necessary arrangements were made for them. Apart from skipping Pahalgam, they will continue their tour of the other planned destinations, informed Jayant Gore.

317 tourists booked for Kashmir trip

In the upcoming month, a total of 317 tourists have booked trips to Kashmir. In light of the recent terrorist attack, extra precautions will be necessary to ensure safe tourism, added Jayant Gore.