150 paintings, 500 artworks being displayed in ‘Kaladrushti’ exhibition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 150 paintings and 500 works of art are being displayed in the four-day ‘Kaladrushti-2024’ exhibition that was kicked off at the Fine Art Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade inaugurated the exhibition while noted painter Abdul Gaffar (Nagpur) was the chief guest.

Department head Dr Shirish Ambekar and Dr Gajanan Peherkar were also present. The dignitaries were welcomed by presenting a book.

The exhibition will conclude on March 22. Gaffar said “To make up for the shortcomings of the chosen course, we should reduce the time spent on the Internet and mobile phones, at least one hour every day and give extra time for our own work. It is necessary to keep a record of the work done for that one hour.”

Pro-VC Dr Sarwade that the advertisements and students' artwork should have a professional touch.

He said that the university would organise an industrial expo. The dignitaries felicitated the meritorious students. Dr Gajanan Peherkar conducted the proceedings while Nikhil Rajvardhan proposed a vote of thanks. Abdul Gaffar also gave a demonstration of painting to the students.

Balkrishna Chhadiar and Saurabh Shirbhate are working on the exhibition. The exhibition will be open daily during office hours for all. Dr Ambekar appealed to all to avail of the exhibition.