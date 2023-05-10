150 religious books released by Suvidhisagarji Maharaj

Programme held in Arihantagiri Jain pilgrimage site in TN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acharya Suvidhisagarji Maharaj, along with Sadhus and Sadhvis, released 150 religious Jain books at the Arihantagiri Jain pilgrimage site in Tamil Nadu. The books were launched in the presence of guests of honor, including Sarita M K Jain, Kavita Jain, and Kumari Shivani Sethi.

Ganini Aryika Suvidhimati Mataji and Aryika Susnehamati Mataji expressed their thoughts about the books in their exhortation. The function also saw the launch of Jain Gazette and Tirtha Vandana special issues. The book release names were recorded in India Book of Records, Assist World of Records, and Record Raisers. Acharya Suvidhisagarji Maharaj emphasized the importance of studying the oldest texts to preserve Jainism, and the translated texts will help understand the essence of the religion. Devotees from several places in India and abroad were present at the event. The event was moderated by Pravin Lohade, and Vinod Sethi gave the introduction.