15,000 Adult learners attend literacy assessment in the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Navbharat Literacy Campaign, illiterate individuals are being empowered with basic literacy and numeracy skills through training programs. The Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FNAT) for trained adult learners was conducted across the district. According to the Education Officer of the Planning Department of the Zilla Parishad, Arun Shinde, a total of 15,342 learners attended the examination at 1,642 centers in the district.

The centrally sponsored ‘Ulhas Navbharat Literacy Program’ (2022-23 to 2026-27) is being implemented as per central government guidelines. The program aims to develop basic literacy and numeracy among illiterate individuals aged 15 years and above, enhancing their life skills. The district’s school education planning department has successfully conducted this campaign, receiving a strong response from adult learners. Of those registered, 10,243 were women and 5,096 were men, all of whom attended the assessment, which was conducted in a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere, according to Officer Shinde.

Photo Caption:

Adult learners registered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district attended the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test on Sunday, deeply engaged in solving the examination paper.