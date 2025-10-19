151 candidates still unresponsive to CET Cell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 151 candidates who are from Rajasthan and applied for the MBBS/BDS quota in the State were unresponsive even after serving a notice by the State Common Entrance Test (SCETC).

It may be noted that the registration for the third round of the Centralised Admissions Process (CAP) of MBBS and BDS courses was completed between October 6 and 8.

The names of 152 students from Rajasthan were found on the State quota merit list, despite the fact that only Maharashtra candidates are eligible for admission. A total of 85 per cent of seats are reserved for the State candidates and the remaining 15 per cent for the all-India quota.

This created a flutter in aspirants and their parents. On receiving the complaints, the CET Cell postponed CAP round III and started verifying the candidates' documents who had registered for the round. Notices were issued last week by the SCETC. It started a probe and asked these candidates to submit their original and genuine documents within the stipulated time given in the communication. Those who fail to do so will be excluded from the further admission process.

Incorrect contact details

According to sources, only one student complied and uploaded the correct documents. The Cell started the verification of the submitted documents, which is currently underway. The candidates provided incorrect email addresses and phone numbers. This has made it difficult for the Cell to contact them.