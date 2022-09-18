1532 youths land a job in mega job fair

1,196 youths selected for apprenticeship in various companies

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

Not only from Aurangabad but youths from other districts had reached the mega job fair in the hope of getting a good job. Even on the second day, thousands of candidates had reached the Government ITI. In two days, 1,532 youths got employment, while 1,196 people were selected for apprenticeship.

Unemployed youths with engineering and post-graduate degrees, and other trades had thronged the mega job fair to secure a job. Even those who are currently employed were standing in the queue of unemployed. The two-day mega job fair was organised by the department of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din concluded on Sunday on a high note.

1196 selected for apprenticeship

There were 3,020 posts in various 68 companies under the apprenticeship promotion scheme. In all, 2,875 candidates registered under this scheme. Out of these, 1196 eligible candidates were selected. Apart from this, 273 candidates who have completed 12th vocational (minimum skill) education were selected in 22 different companies in the fair, informed Abhijeet Alte, principal, ITI.

Employment status of the fair

In all, 3514 people were interviewed in two days. In this, 1,259 people were selected on the primary stage, said district skill development, employment and entrepreneurship guidance centre assistant commissioner, SR Varade.

Some only got assurance

It was said that a total of 5312 posts will be filled in the job fair. A total of 6,389 people registered and 2,728 people received jobs in two days. Some candidates said that they only received an assurance of being called later.