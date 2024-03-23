15K citizens showed interest in Property Tax Calculator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To bring transparency in tax assessment, and for the convenience of property-holders, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has introduced a Tax Calculator on the official website. The facility was availed by 15,160 citizens in the last fortnight.

It may be noted that there exists huge irregularity in the process of levying tax on the property (residential, commercial, semi-commercial, etc). The corrupt personnel would ask for a bribe for levying less amount of tax on your property by changing the type of property. Besides, those working in one section for the past many years are active in such type of irregularity.

Hence to bring transparency in assessment of property as well as levying of tax, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth introduced the Tax Calculator. The user (property-holder) has to insert the required details of his/her property like the type of property and size, mention the status of the property as legal or illegal, etc after submission the details of tax to be levied on your property will flash on the screen. Hence there is no need to grease the palms of the officials for the tax, opines the civic chief.

“ The online facility is for the convenience of the citizens. If the property-holders have any doubt about the tax figure shown as per the calculator then they should visit our office for redressal of their tax grievances,” said the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.

New tax structure from April 1

The new properties coming under the ambit of property tax will have to pay taxes as per the new tax structure which is in effect from April 1, 2024. The CSMC jurisdiction has been divided into 10 zones. The property-holders desirous to legalise their properties and levy tax (as per the old tax structure) have started visiting their respective zone since February 15. All these zones have received 4,400 applications till March 21. Meanwhile, the tax levying process of 4,200 properties has been completed. The last date to apply is March 31. It is learnt that the CSMC will accept the applications till the last date and levy old tax structure on them.