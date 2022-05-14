16 booked for beating up sarpanch’s relatives

Aurangabad, May 14:

A total of 16 persons were booked with MIDC Police Station for beating up sarpanch's relatives at Ghanegaon in Waluj Mahnagar at 8 pm on Friday over a trivial issue. According to details, three children were abusing each in the evening at Ghanegaon. Sarpanch Keshav Gayke and his brother Kailas Gayke tried to pacify them. The children also abused Keshav and Kailas. The dispute was settled with the interference of villagers and Keshav Gayke.

A group of the residents of Sangharshnagar from the village went near the house of Sarpanch Keshav and started abusing his relatives.

They also beat up some of the relatives with a wooden club. More than six persons were injured in the incident. Bhaiyyasaheb Jadhav, Kadubai Jadhav, Bhimraj Hiwale, Sakhubail Khandagale, Pinky Pawar, Deepak Kale, Vaishali Bhokre, Akash Kale, Kishor Khandagale, Papu Khandagale, Vijay Kamble, Bhimral Hiware and others were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station. PSI Adhane is on the case.