16-feet idol of 'Hudco Cha Raja'

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

A 16-feet high idol of ‘Hudco Cha Raja’ was installed by the Morya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Swami Vivekanandnagar, N-12, F-sector. A procession of the grand idol was taken out from the Jadhavwadi Chowk on Wednesday. The Dhol-Tasha pathak of the mandal attracted the attention of the citizens. The procession that began from Jadhavwadi Chowk passed through TV Centre, Hudco and reached Swami Vivekanandnagar. The devotees thronged in large numbers to take the darshan of the Ganpati idol.