16 mandals in district experience unseasonal rains; drizzle in city

Aurangabad, March 9:

A total of 16 mandals in three tehsils of the district recorded unseasonal rains during the last two days.

Farmers are worried as standing crops of wheat, jowar are in danger because of rains. The district’s weather change began since Monday night.

There was scorching heat in day time while cool breeze at night. The sky was cloudy.

Mandals in Sillod, Soyegaon had rains on Tuesday while Kannad’s mandals experienced rains on Wednesday early morning. Wheat crops were flattened because of rains accompanied by gusty winds.

The mandal and tehsil-wise rainfalls are as follows; Bharadi (03 mm), Sillod (09 mm), Ambhai (11 mm), Ajanta (5 mm), Golegaon Budruk (12 mm), Amthan (04 mm), Nillod (02 mm), Borgaon Bazaar (02 mm) in Sillod tehsil; Salvad (05 mm) in Soyegon, Kannad (21 mm),Chapaner (14 mm), Chapaner (14 mm), Chikalthan (08 mm), Karanjkhed (14 mm) and Limbaji Chincholi (19 mm) in Kannad tehsil.

City experiences light shower

There was a cloudy sky in different parts of the city for the past two days. It experienced drizzle in the morning while the sky was cloudy in the afternoon. The sun played hide and seek with clouds.