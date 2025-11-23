16-year-old boy goes missing over mobile phone dispute

A 16-year-old boy from Narayanpur, Waluj Mahanagar has gone missing after being allegedly taken away by an unknown person for unknown reasons. The incident occurred on Thursday around 12.30 pm.

According to the complaint, on 19 November at 5 pm, the boy was at home when his neighbor and friend visited. They said they were going to meet another friend in Usmanpura, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Later, at 9 am, a friend living in a hostel called and said that the two boys had come to his place at 2 am on 19 November. They reportedly said, “We wanted to go out but couldn’t get a vehicle, so we came here.” They slept there, and in the morning around 5 am, they left with his mobile phone. The complainant’s son immediately went to his home in Narayanpur. When asked about the mobile, he denied taking it and ran away from home. He returned around 12 pm for lunch but left again and has not returned since. Relatives and locals have searched extensively but could not trace him. A case has been registered at Waluj Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.